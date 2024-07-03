K92.3′s Chair Squares Rules

K92.3′s Chair Squares

OFFICIAL RULES

1. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR TO WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT IMPROVE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. ALL FEDERAL, STATE, LOCAL AND MUNICIPAL LAWS AND REGULATIONS APPLY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED.

2. Eligibility . Subject to the additional restrictions below, the K92.3′s Chair Squares (the “Contest”) is open to legal Florida residents who (i) are 18 years of age or older and the age of majority in their jurisdictions of residence at the time of entry; and (ii) are residing in Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, and Polk counties. Employees of Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Orlando (“Sponsor”), Cox Media Corporation, Big Loud Records, LLC, and each of their respective affiliated companies, subsidiaries, and advertising and promotional agencies, and the family members of, and any persons domiciled with, any such employees, are not eligible to enter or to win. The term “family members” includes spouses, parents, grandparents, siblings, children, grandchildren and in-laws, regardless of where they live. Persons belonging to or affiliated with a professional acting, theater, or film-making organization, such as SAG or AFTRA, are not allowed to compete in the Contest or participate in any entry. Professional actors and filmmakers, whether full-time or part-time, are allowed to compete so long as they do not belong to any professional organizations connected with the entertainment industry that would cause Sponsor to pay the entrant or any other person a fee or any other benefit for taking part in any Contest event.

3. How to Enter . The Contest will begin at 12:01 a.m. Eastern Standard Time (“EST”) on July 8, 2024 and end at 5:00 p.m. EST on July 9, 2024 (the “Contest Period”). Sponsor will be the official timekeeper for the Contest.

There are two ways to enter:

i. Cue-to-Call

To enter, listen to the K92.3 radio broadcast (the “Show”) from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. EST each weekday during the Contest Period. During the Show, the DJ will announce your chance to call in to be the designated caller (“the Cue”).

When you hear the Cue, call 1-844-254-9232 (the “Contest Line”) to try to be the caller number designated in the Cue. Subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules, the designated caller number to call Sponsor’s Contest Line, as solely determined by Sponsor, will be designated a potential qualifier (each, a “Qualifier”).

To become a Qualifier, (a) you must be listening to the Show at the time the Cue is announced on the applicable weekday of the Contest Period; (b) you must be declared by Sponsor to be the designated number caller to Sponsor’s Contest Line; and (c) you must comply with all other terms and conditions of these Official Rules. Telephone calls will be taken by Contest operators in the order they are received, and the operators will count the number of calls received after each on-air Contest announcement to determine the designated caller. The determinations of Sponsor and Contest operators will be final and binding in all respects. A maximum of two (2) Qualifiers will be selected each weekday, for a maximum total of four (4) Cue-to-Call Qualifiers.

There is no limit on the number of times a person can call in to participate but can qualify one time, provided that automatic telephone dialing equipment or other software or computer assisted dialing equipment is prohibited and will result in disqualification.

ii. Website/App Drawing

To enter the Website/App Drawing (the “Drawing”), complete the following steps from July 8, 2024 at 12:01 a.m. EST through July 9, 2024 at 3:00 p.m. EST (“Drawing Entry Period”).

Website : To enter via Sponsor’s Website, visit the contests page at k923orlando.com (the “Website”), select the “K92.3 Morgan Wallen Chair Squares” link, and complete all the required information and following all posted instructions

App : Download and install the “K92.3 mobile app (the “App”) on a compatible mobile device from either Google® Play or the iTunes® App Store. The App is free to download. Standard data rates may apply. Once you have installed the App, click the “K92.3 Chair Squares” tab on the App’s main menu to register for the Contest.

All the information you provide must be complete and accurate. Entrants who submit an invalid phone number or email address may be disqualified in Sponsor’s sole discretion. Failure to complete any of the steps in this section may result in the disqualification of your attempted entry as determined in Sponsor’s sole discretion. Sponsor is not responsible for any issue that may prevent a participant from being able to download or access the App or complete his/her entry.

A maximum total of two (2) Drawing Qualifiers will be selected at the close of the Drawing Entry Period (each, a “Qualifier”).

There is no limit on entries during the Drawing Entry Period regardless of whether entering via Website or App.

By participating in the Contest, you agree to be bound by Sponsor’s Visitor Agreement (k923orlando.com/visitor-agreement) and Privacy Policy (k923orlando.com/privacy-policy), which are hereby incorporated by reference.

Additional terms

Entry into the Contest via the Cue-to-Call method shall be deemed consent to record any telephone conversation between a potential winner and Sponsor. Listeners accessing Sponsor’s radio station audio via IP connections like website-based streaming or mobile devices are welcome to enter. However, Sponsor cannot be responsible for delays in electronic transmission of station audio to IP devices. By entering the Contest, listeners acknowledge and agree to this specific provision of these Official Rules.

The use of multiple identities and/or accounts is prohibited, and any attempt to obtain more than the stated number of entries will void that participant’s entries and may result in participant’s disqualification. Incomplete, forged, altered, automated, mechanically reproduced, lost, late, misdirected, garbled or illegible entries will be disqualified.

In addition, Sponsor will not be responsible for loss of service to a Contest Line or for a participant’s failure to reach a Contest Line due to malfunction of any network or system, congestion, any technical or human error, failures or malfunctions of any kind, including the congestion, overload, busy signals, or any other factor that may prevent an individual from completing his/her phone call. In the event of interruption of power or telephone service to Sponsor during call-in period of a Contest prior to accepting the correct caller, or a change in programming that results in Sponsor’s inability to air call-in opportunity, Sponsor will not replay the affected call-in opportunity and the number of prizes awarded in the Contest will be reduced accordingly. If the correct caller is ineligible or fails to comply with any term of condition of these Official Rules, that caller will be disqualified, and Sponsor will resume the call-in opportunity and declare the next caller a winner, pending verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules.

In the event a caller gets disconnected for any reason before being declared a winner, Sponsor may resume the call-in opportunity affected and declare the next caller a winner, pending verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules. Sponsor will not be responsible for dropped calls from mobile devices or land lines and dropped calls may result in a potential winner’s disqualification and forfeiture of all interest in any prize. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify any entries by persons who submit false or misleading entry information or who Sponsor determines to be tampering with or abusing any aspect of the Contest.

Any winning entrant must be the same person who originally sent the entry or dialed the phone to the radio station to participate in a Contest. No family members, friends, office associates, or any other person will be allowed to participate in a Contest on another person’s behalf. An entrant must provide his or her own name as listed on his or her valid Florida driver’s license or Florida state-issued ID (or other proof of Florida residency, such as a copy of a utility bill), subject to the Contest eligibility requirements. If a participant uses a false name on any ID submitted as proof of identification, he or she will be immediately disqualified from the Contest and be ineligible to win any prize.

4. Qualifier Selection and Odds . Each Cue-to-Call Qualifier will be notified at the time they are identified to be the correct caller. The maximum number of Cue-to-Call Qualifiers is four (4). Odds of becoming a Cue-to-Call Qualifier depend on the number of eligible participants and the order in which calls are received.

On or about July 9, 2024 at 3:15 p.m. EST, Sponsor will select two (2) potential Drawing Qualifiers in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received during the Drawing Entry Period. Odds of becoming a Drawing Qualifier depend on the number of eligible entries received during the Drawing Entry Period. Potential Drawing Qualifiers will be notified on or about July 9, 2024 at 3:15 p.m. at the telephone number email address provided to Sponsor.

Potential Qualifiers must respond to Sponsor’s notification within two (2) hours of notice or attempted notice.

5. Chair Squares Event . On July 10, 2024, Sponsor will host an in-person event for up to six (6) Qualifiers to play Chair Squares (the “Game”) at the Station studio for a chance to win the Grand Prize.

To participate in the Chair Squares Event, each Qualifier must: (i) arrive at the Station studio (4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida 32804) by 7 a.m. EST on July 10, 2024; (ii) present a valid photo ID; and (iii) complete any required forms prior to the start of the Chair Squares Event.

The “Chair Squares” game will proceed as follows:

· Sponsor will have six (6) unmarked envelopes, each containing a number from one to six. Sponsor will provide one (1) envelope to each Qualifier.

· The Station parking lot or sidewalk will have six (6) squares labeled one through six.

· Sponsor will toss a chair off the roof of the Station building toward the six numbered parking lot/sidewalk squares where the goal is to land the chair on one of the numbered squares. If the chair does not land on a square, Sponsor will toss it again. If the chair lands on the majority of a square, as determined in Sponsor’s sole discretion, then such majority square will be the winning square. If the chair landing placement is questionable, Sponsor reserves the right to toss the chair again.

· Once a winning square number has been determined, Sponsor will direct the Qualifiers to open their unmarked envelope to reveal the number inside. The Qualifier whose number matches the winning chair toss parking lot/sidewalk square number will win the Grand Prize (as described below).

· The Chair Squares Event should conclude no later than 10:00 am EST.

· Maximum one (1) Grand Prize winner.

In the event of inclement weather, or for any other reason in Sponsor’s sole discretion, Sponsor may move the Chair Squares Event to July 11, 2024 or determine a winner by random drawing. If the Chair Squares Event is held, Qualifiers must be present to win.

6. Grand Prize Description . Subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these official rules, one (1) winner will receive:

· Two (2) tickets to see Morgan Wallen on July 11, 2024 at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida (the “Concert Event”).

· Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”): $499.50.

NO TRAVEL, GROUND TRANSPORTATION, OR ACCOMMODATIONS IS INCLUDED IN THIS PRIZE. WINNER IS SOLELY RESPONSIBLE FOR TRANSPORTATION TO AND FROM THE CONCERT EVENT.

If potential Winner cannot attend the Concert Event, the Prize is forfeit. If Winner elects to partake in any or all portions of his/her Prize with no Guest, the Prize will be awarded to Winner and any remainder of the Prize will be forfeited and shall not be subject to further or alternative compensation. Unless the winner is the parent or legal guardian of the winner’s Guest, each Guest of the Winner must be eighteen (18) years of age or older. All unclaimed and/or unused Prizes or portion thereof will remain the property of Sponsor and may not be sold, exchanged or otherwise transferred by winner nor used by Sponsor, its agencies or clients.

Some restrictions may apply. In connection with any visit to a prize venue, please be advised that the venue’s policies (including proof of vaccination or negative COVID test(s)), CDC guidelines, and the recommendations of health officials must be followed. In addition, you should be aware of and comply with government guidelines regarding travel restrictions and mandatory quarantines before visiting any destination. Please note that any public location where people are present provides an inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19, and Sponsor cannot guarantee that any person will not be exposed during a visit.

No refund or compensation will be paid in the event of the cancellation or delay of any portion of the Concert Event, or any portion thereof. Sponsor will not be liable if the Concert Event, or any portion of it, is cancelled or delayed. Sponsor may, in its sole discretion, attempt to reschedule for a future event. Concert Event tickets subject to certain terms and conditions as specified by issuer. The terms and conditions of the tickets or reservations may govern if the pertinent portion of the Concert Event is cancelled due to weather, an act of God, an act of terrorism, civil disturbance or any other reason. Sponsor is not responsible for, and will not replace, lost, mutilated, or stolen tickets, vouchers, wristbands, or certificates. Exact details shall be determined in the sole discretion of Sponsor.

7. Winner Notification and Acceptance . The Winner will be notified in-person at the Chair Squares game event at the time they are determined to be the winner of the Game. Entry into the Contest shall be deemed consent to record any telephone conversation between a potential winner and Sponsor in the event the Sponsor notifies the winner by telephone

In order to claim a prize, the potential winner must respond to Sponsor’s notification within forty-eight (48) hours of notice or attempted notice.

To claim his/her prize, Sponsor will provide instructions, which may includer personally visiting Sponsor’s offices at 4192 N John Young Pkwy., Orlando, FL 32804 within twenty-four (24) hours after notification (office visits must be on weekdays between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. EST) and must present a valid Florida government-issued photo ID.

Potential Qualifiers and winner may be required to complete an affidavit of eligibility, and a liability and publicity release (except where prohibited by law), which must be notarized and returned within twenty-four (24) hours of notification.

Sponsor’s inability to reach a potential winner after a reasonable (as solely determined by Sponsor) effort has been made, the failure of a potential winner to timely respond to a prize notification, the return of any prize notification as undeliverable, the inability of winner and his/her guest to travel within the time period specified by Sponsor, and/or a potential winner’s failure to comply with any term or condition of these Official Rules may, in Sponsor’s sole discretion, result in the potential winner’s disqualification and the selection of a substitute winner by a random drawing from among all remaining eligible entries received during the Contest Period. Sponsor will conduct up to three (3) alternate drawings, after which the prize will remain unawarded.

A PARTICIPANT IS NOT A WINNER OF ANY PRIZE UNLESS AND UNTIL SPONSOR HAS COMPLETED ITS VERIFICATION OF PARTICIPANT’S ELIGIBILITY AND COMPLIANCE WITH THESE OFFICIAL RULES.

A winner may waive the right to receive a prize. Prizes are non-assignable and nontransferable and cannot be redeemed for cash. No substitutions allowed by winner. Prizes and individual components of prize packages are subject to availability. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute prizes or components of prize packages with a prize or component of equal or greater value. Winner is solely responsible for reporting and payment of any taxes on a prize. Winner may be required to provide his/her valid Social Security Number to Sponsor for tax purposes and/or complete an IRS W-9 form in order to claim a prize. Winner is solely responsible for all federal, state and local taxes on prize value and, as applicable, will be issued an IRS Form 1099 based on the prize value determined by Sponsor. Prizes not won and claimed by eligible Winner in accordance with these Official Rules will not be awarded and will remain the property of Sponsor.

8. Publicity . BY ENTERING THE CONTEST YOU AGREE THAT SPONSOR, CMG MEDIA CORPORATION, BIG LOUD RECORDS, LLC, AND EACH OF THEIR RESPECTIVE SUBSIDIARIES, AFFILIATES, SUPPLIERS, DISTRIBUTORS, ADVERTISING/PROMOTION AGENCIES, AND PRIZE SUPPLIERS AND EACH SUCH COMPANY’S OFFICERS, DIRECTORS, EMPLOYEES, AGENTS, REPRESENTATIVES, AND SUCCESSORS AND ASSIGNS (COLLECTIVELY, THE “RELEASED PARTIES”) HAVE THE ABSOLUTE RIGHT AND PERMISSION TO PUBLISH YOUR ENTRY ON THE WEBSITE AND TO BROADCAST, PUBLISH, OR OTHERWISE USE YOUR ENTRY AND/OR YOUR BIOGRAPHICAL INFORMATION AND LIKENESS IN CONNECTION WITH THE CONTEST OR FOR ANY COMMERCIAL, PUBLICITY, OR PROMOTIONAL PURPOSE WITHOUT LIMITATION, REVIEW OR APPROVAL, OR COMPENSATION TO SUCH PARTY. BY ENTERING, YOU, GRANT THE RELEASED PARTIES AN EXCLUSIVE, ROYALTY-FREE AND IRREVOCABLE LICENSE AND RIGHT (BUT NOT THE OBLIGATION) TO TELECAST, BROADCAST, COPY, EDIT, ADAPT, MODIFY, REPRODUCE, PUBLISH, CREATE DERIVATIVE WORKS OF, DISTRIBUTE, USE, OR OTHERWISE PUBLICLY DISPLAY ANY OR ALL OF YOUR ENTRIES, OR ANY PORTION THEREOF, IN ANY MANNER OR MEDIUM THROUGHOUT THE WORLD IN PERPETUITY, FOR COMMERCIAL, PUBLICITY, OR PROMOTIONAL PURPOSES, AND TO LICENSE OTHERS TO DO SO, WITHOUT LIMITATION, REVIEW OR APPROVAL, OR COMPENSATION TO YOU.

9. Participation . By participating, participants agree to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of Sponsor and any Contest judges or administrators selected by Sponsor, which are final and binding in all respects. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify persons found tampering with or otherwise abusing any aspect of this Contest as solely determined by Sponsor. In the event the Contest is compromised a virus, non-authorized human intervention, tampering or other causes beyond the reasonable control of Sponsor which corrupt or impair the administration, security, fairness or proper operation of the Contest, Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion to suspend, modify or terminate the Contest. Should the Contest be terminated prior to the stated expiration date, Sponsor reserves the right to award prizes based on the entries received before the termination date. Proof of sending or submission of an entry will not be deemed proof of receipt by Sponsor.

10. Release . BY PARTICIPATING IN THE CONTEST, EACH PARTICIPANT AGREES TO FULLY RELEASE, FOREVER DISCHARGE AND HOLD HARMLESS THE RELEASED PARTIES AND META PLATFORMS INC. FROM AND AGAINST ANY CLAIMS, COSTS, LIABILITIES, LOSSES, INJURIES, AND DAMAGES ARISING OUT OF THE CONTEST, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, ANY CLAIMS FOR PERSONAL INJURY, DEATH, OR DAMAGE TO OR LOSS OF PROPERTY, LOSS OF ENJOYMENT, OR ANY OTHER HARM WHATSOEVER ARISING OUT OF: (1) PARTICIPATION IN THE CONTEST; (2) THE QUALITY, RECEIPT, POSSESSION, USE, OR MISUSE OF ANY PRIZE; OR (3) ANY TRAVEL OR ACTIVITY THAT IS RELATED TO THE CONTEST OR ANY PRIZE.

11. Limitations of Liability . By PARTICIPATING IN the Contest, PARTICIPANTs acknowledge and agree that EVERYTHING REGARDING THIS CONTEST, INCLUDING THE WEBSITE, THE APP, AND THE prize(S), ARE provided “as is” and that Sponsor makes no representations or warranties OF ANY KIND, express or implied, about the Prize(S) and sponsor hereby DISCLAIMS all such warranties, including, but not limited to, any implied warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. (BECAUSE SOME STATES DO NOT ALLOW THE EXCLUSION OR LIMITATION OF CERTAIN IMPLIED WARRANTIES, THE ABOVE LIMITATION MAY NOT APPLY TO YOU. IN SUCH STATES, THE LIABILITY OF THE RELEASED PARTIES IS LIMITED TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY SUCH STATE LAW.)

The Released Parties are not responsible for: (1) any incorrect or inaccurate information, whether caused by PARTICIPANTs, printing OR PRODUCTION errors, or by any of the equipment or programming associated with or EMPLOYED in the Contest; (2) technical failures of any kind, including, but not limited to malfunctions, interruptions, or disconnections in phone lines or network hardware or software; (3) unauthorized human intervention in any part of the entry process or the Contest; (4) technical or human error which may occur in the administration of the Contest, the processing of entries, or the notification of any winner; or (5) any injury or damage to persons or property which may be caused, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, from A PARTICIPANT’S participation in the Contest or receipt or use or misuse of any prize.

Only the number of prizes stated in these Official Rules is available to be won in the Contest. In the event that production, technical, seeding, programming, or any other reasons cause more than the stated number of prizes as set forth in these Official Rules to be available and/or claimed, Sponsor reserves the right to award the prizes by a random drawing among all legitimate eligible prize claims.

12. Construction . The invalidity or unenforceability of any provision of these rules shall not affect the validity or enforceability of any other provision. In the event that any such provision is determined to be invalid or otherwise unenforceable, these Official Rules shall be construed in accordance with their terms as if the invalid or unenforceable provision was not contained therein.

13. Sponsor . K92.3′s Chair Squares is sponsored by Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Orlando. The decisions of Sponsor regarding the selection of winners and all other aspects of the Contest shall be final and binding in all respects. Sponsor will not be responsible for typographical, printing or other inadvertent errors in these Official Rules or in other materials or announcements relating to the Contest. For a list of winners (available after July 15, 2024) or a copy of these Official Rules, visit k923orlando.com/Contest or send a self-addressed, stamped envelope to “Winners List/Official Rules” (as applicable), K92.3′s Chair Squares, 4192 N John Young Pkwy., Orlando, FL 32804. If you have any questions regarding this Contest, please contact Angela Schlesman at Angela.Schlesman@cmg.com.

