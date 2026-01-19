K92.3 Orlando Valkyries Sweepstakes Rules

Orlando Valkyries

OFFICIAL RULES

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. MAKING A PURCHASE WILL NOT IMPROVE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. ALL FEDERAL, STATE, LOCAL AND MUNICIPAL LAWS AND REGULATIONS APPLY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. Eligibility . Subject to the additional restrictions below, the K92.3 Orlando Valkyries Sweepstakes (the “Sweepstakes”) is open to (i) legal residents of the State of Florida; (ii) who are residing in Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, and Polk counties; and (iii) who are 21 years or older at the time of entry. Employees of Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Orlando (“Sponsor”), CMG Media Corporation, City Beverages, LLC, Orlando Valkyries, LLC, Pro Volleyball Federation, LLC, Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA/NV, and its wholesaler partners/distributors, and each of their respective affiliated companies, subsidiaries, and advertising and promotional agencies, and the family members of, and any persons domiciled with, any such employees, are not eligible to enter or to win. The term “family members” includes spouses, parents, grandparents, siblings, children, grandchildren and in-laws, regardless of where they live. Persons belonging to or affiliated with a professional acting, theater, or film-making organization, such as SAG or AFTRA, are not allowed to compete in the Sweepstakes or participate in any entry. Professional actors and filmmakers, whether full-time or part-time, are allowed to compete so long as they do not belong to any professional organizations connected with the entertainment industry that would cause Sponsor to pay the entrant or any other person a fee or any other benefit for taking part in any Sweepstakes event. How to Enter . The Sweepstakes will begin on January 19, 2026, at 12:01 am. Eastern Standard Time (“EST”) and end on April 28, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. EST (the “Sweepstakes Period”).

There are two (2) ways to enter the Sweepstakes:

Sweepstakes QR Code, and

K92.3 Orlando Website (k923orlando.com/volleyball) (the “Website”) or the K92.3 Orlando Mobile App (the “App”)

Sweepstakes QR Code

During the Sweepstakes Period, visit any of the participating Publix, Walmart Supercenter, Walmart Neighborhood Market, Winn-Dixie, or Total Wine & More locations to find the Sweepstakes QR Code located on the Sweepstakes display signage throughout such locations (subject to change in Sponsor’s sole discretion);

Scan the QR Code included on the display;

Follow the on-screen instructions and provide the required information to submit your entry. Standard data rates apply .

. See participating location for hours of operation or any changes to the entry method due to circumstances beyond Sponsor’s control.

Limit : There is no limit on the number of entries a participant can submit through the QR Code method of entry. A complete entry received through the online entry form, consistent with these Official Rules, will result in one (1) entry for the Sweepstakes.

In connection with any visit to a participating location, please be advised that participating location’s policies (including proof of vaccination or negative COVID test(s)), CDC guidelines, and the recommendations of health officials must be followed. In addition, you should be aware of and comply with government guidelines regarding travel restrictions and mandatory quarantines before visiting any destination. Please note that any public location where people are present provides an inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19, and Sponsor cannot guarantee that any person will not be exposed during a visit.

Website or App

To enter via Sponsor’s Website , visit the “Sweepstakes” page at k923orlando.com/volleyball, navigate to the Sweepstakes link, and complete all required information and follow all posted instructions to receive one (1) entry into the Sweepstakes drawing.

, visit the “Sweepstakes” page at k923orlando.com/volleyball, navigate to the Sweepstakes link, and complete all required information and follow all posted instructions to receive one (1) entry into the Sweepstakes drawing. To enter via Sponsor’s App , you must complete the following steps (standard data rates may apply):

, you must complete the following steps (standard data rates may apply): o Download and install the “K92.3” mobile app on a compatible mobile device from either Google® Play or the iTunes® App Store. The App is free to download.



o Once you have installed the App, click the K92.3 Orlando Valkyries Sweepstakes tab on the App’s main menu to register for the Sweepstakes. Follow the instructions on the registration page and complete all the required information to submit an official entry form. All the information you provide must be complete and accurate. Entrants who submit an invalid phone number or email address may be disqualified in Sponsor’s sole discretion.

Limit: There is no limit on the number of entries a participant can submit through the Website or App. An entry received through the Website or App, consistent with these Official Rules, will result in one (1) entry for the Sweepstakes.

Failure to complete any of the steps in this section may result in the disqualification of your attempted entry as determined in Sponsor’s sole discretion. Sponsor is not responsible for any issue that may prevent a participant from being able to complete his/her entry.

By entering the Sweepstakes, you agree to be bound by the Station’s Visitor Agreement (www.k923orlando.com/visitor-agreement/) and Privacy Policy (www.k923orlando.com/privacy-policy/), which are hereby incorporated by reference.

Any winning contestant must be the same person who originally entered to participate in the Sweepstakes. No family members, friends, office associates, or any other person will be allowed to participate in a Sweepstakes on another person’s behalf. A contestant must provide his or her own name as listed on his or her valid Florida driver’s license or Florida state-issued ID (or other proof of Florida residency, such as a copy of a utility bill). If a participant uses a false name on any ID submitted as proof of identification, he or she will be immediately disqualified from the Sweepstakes and be ineligible to win any prize.

The use of multiple identities and/or accounts is prohibited, and any attempt to obtain more than the stated number of entries will void that participant’s entries and may result in participant’s disqualification. Incomplete, forged, altered, automated, mechanically reproduced, lost, late, misdirected, garbled, or illegible entries, or entries that do not meet the size or formatting requirements specified above, will be disqualified. Sponsor will not be responsible for failure to receive entries due to closure/cancellation of a participating location or remote, transmission failures or technical failures of any kind, including, without limitation, malfunctioning of any network, hardware or software, whether originating with sender, Sponsor, or Sponsor’s Sweepstakes application service provider. In the event of a dispute, all online entries will be deemed to have been submitted by the owner of the ISP account from which they were sent, provided that such person satisfies all other Sweepstakes eligibility requirements. For these purposes, an ISP account holder shall mean the natural person assigned to such ISP account by the Internet access provider, online service provider or other organization responsible for assigning ISP addresses for the domain associated with such ISP account.

Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify any entries by persons who submit false or misleading entry information or who Sponsor determines to be tampering with or abusing any aspect of the Sweepstakes.

Drawing Date Prize Game January 20, 2026 Orlando Valkyries v. Indy Ignite, January 22, 2026 January 22, 2026 Orlando Valkyries v. Dallas Pulse, January 25, 2026 February 3, 2026 Orlando Valkyries v. Atlanta Vibe, February 6, 2026 February 5, 2026 Orlando Valkyries v. Omaha Supernovas, February 8, 2026 February 17, 2026 Orlando Valkyries v. Columbus Fury, February 22, 2026 February 24, 2026 Orlando Valkyries v. Grand Rapids Rise, March 1, 2026 February 27, 2026 Orlando Valkyries v. Columbus Fury, March 5, 2026 March 4, 2026 Orlando Valkyries v. Dallas Pulse, March 7, 2026 March 10, 2026 Orlando Valkyries v. San Diego Mojo, March 14, 2026 April 3, 2026 Orlando Valkyries v. Omaha Supernovas, April 16, 2026 April 15, 2026 Orlando Valkyries v. Sandiego Mojo, April 19, 2026 April 20, 2026 Orlando Valkyries v. Indy Ignite, April 23, 2026 April 29, 2026 Orlando Valkyries v. Atlanta Vibe, May 1, 2026

Odds of being selected as a winner depends on the number of eligible entries received.

Prize Description . Subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules, each winner will receive the following: Four (4) tickets to an Orlando Valkyries game on the date noted above Food and beverage not included One (1) bag One (1) t-shirt One (1) koozie One (1) key chain

Approximate retail value (“ARV”): $156

NO TRAVEL OR ACCOMMODATIONS WILL BE AWARDED AS PART OF ANY PRIZE.

Some restrictions may apply. All elements of the prize must be redeemed at the same time, and no changes will be permitted after confirmation of any redemption. Any difference between stated ARV and final ARV of prize will not be awarded. Prize consists only of the elements expressly set forth above; no other elements or expenses (including, without limitation, meals, unspecified ground transportation, souvenirs, gasoline, etc.) are included in the prize and all such expenses are the sole responsibility of the winner. In connection with any visit to an event venue, please be advised that the event venue’s policies, CDC guidelines, and the recommendations of health officials must be followed. In addition, guests should be aware of and comply with government guidelines regarding travel restrictions and mandatory quarantines before visiting any destination. In addition, you should be aware of and comply with government guidelines regarding travel restrictions and mandatory quarantines before visiting any destination. Please note that any public location where people are present provides an inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19, and Sponsor cannot guarantee that any person will not be exposed during a visit.

No refund or compensation will be paid in the event of the cancellation or delay of attendance at the game (the “Event”), or any portion thereof. Sponsor will not be liable if the Event, or any portion of it, is cancelled or delayed. Sponsor may, in its sole discretion, attempt to reschedule for a future event. Event tickets are subject to certain terms and conditions as specified by issuer. The terms and conditions of the Event tickets may govern if the Event is cancelled due to weather, an act of God, an act of terrorism, civil disturbance or any other reason. Should an act of God, hurricane, war, fire, riot, earthquake, act of public enemies, actions of governmental authorities, epidemics, pandemics and the spread of infectious diseases, including without limitation COVID-19 (as defined by the World Health Organization and any of the strains, variants or mutations thereof), and any related governmental or judicial actions taken in connection with, or as a response to, any such event, or any other event beyond the reasonable control of a party, whether or not existing, known, foreseen or foreseeable at the time this Sweepstakes occurs, render the redemption or fulfilment of some or all of the prize delayed, hindered, adversely affected, impracticable, or impossible, Sponsor in its sole and absolute discretion, reserves the right to evaluate and make modifications to the redemption and fulfilment processes and timelines for any prize or portion of the prize that Sponsor is responsible for, which may include but is not limited to providing additional time for redemption and/ or fulfilment. Should the prize become unavailable, experiences and items of a similar nature and value may be offered. Sponsor is not responsible for, and will not replace, lost, mutilated, or stolen Event tickets, vouchers, or certificates. Exact details, including seat locations, shall be determined in the sole discretion of Sponsor.

Winner Notification and Acceptance . Winners will be contacted by Sponsor on or about the date of winner selection noted above at the contact information provided on such entry materials.

Unless otherwise advised by Sponsor, to claim his/her prize, the potential winner must personally visit Sponsor’s offices at 4192 N John Young Pkwy., Orlando, FL 32804 within five (5) days after notification (office visits must be between the hours of 9:00 a.m. ET and 5:00 p.m. ET, weekdays) and must present a valid Florida government-issued photo ID.

To claim his/her prize, the potential winner must provide their contact information (including email address) and any requested-for documentation by the station within a timely manner. Potential winners may be required to complete an affidavit of eligibility, and a liability and publicity release (except where prohibited by law), which must be notarized and returned within five (5) business days/hours of notification.

Sponsor’s inability to reach a potential winner after a reasonable (as solely determined by Sponsor) effort has been made, the failure of a potential winner to timely respond to a prize notification, or the return of any prize notification as undeliverable, and/or a potential winner’s failure to comply with any term or condition of these Official Rules may, in Sponsor’s sole discretion, result in the potential winner’s disqualification and forfeiture of all interest in any prize and the selection of an alternate winner.

A PARTICIPANT IS NOT A WINNER OF ANY PRIZE UNLESS AND UNTIL SPONSOR HAS COMPLETED ITS VERIFICATION OF PARTICIPANT’S ELIGIBILITY.

A winner may waive the right to receive a prize. Prizes are non-assignable and nontransferable and cannot be redeemed for cash. No substitutions allowed by winner. Prizes and individual components of prize packages are subject to availability. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute prizes or components of prize packages with a prize or component of equal or greater value. Winner is solely responsible for reporting and payment of any taxes on a prize. Winner may be required to provide his/her valid Social Security Number to Sponsor for tax purposes and/or complete an IRS W-9 form in order to claim a prize. Winners are solely responsible for all federal, state and local taxes on prize value and, as applicable, will be issued an IRS Form 1099 based on the prize value determined by Sponsor. Prizes not won and claimed by eligible winners in accordance with these Official Rules will not be awarded and will remain the property of Sponsor.

Participation . Participants agree to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of Sponsor and any Sweepstakes judges or administrators selected by Sponsor, which are final and binding in all respects. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify persons found tampering with or otherwise abusing any aspect of this Sweepstakes as solely determined by Sponsor. Sponsor reserves the right to cancel or modify the Sweepstakes for any reason, including, but not limited to, in the event the Sweepstakes is compromised by a virus, non-authorized human intervention, tampering, public health crisis, governmental action, or other causes beyond the reasonable control of Sponsor which corrupt or impair the administration, security, fairness, integrity or proper operation of the Sweepstakes as determined by Sponsor, in its sole discretion. Should the Sweepstakes be terminated prior to the stated expiration date, Sponsor reserves the right to award prizes based on the entries received before the termination date. Proof of sending or submission of an entry will not be deemed proof of receipt by Sponsor. Publicity . BY ENTERING THE SWEEPSTAKES, YOU AGREE THAT SPONSOR, CMG MEDIA CORPORATION, CITY BEVERAGES, LLC, ORLANDO VALKYRIES, LLC, PRO VOLLEYBALL FEDERATION, LLC, PUBLIX SUPERMARKETS, INC., WALMART, INC., WINN-DIXIE STORES, INC., WICHITA FINE WINE & SPIRITS, LLC d/b/a TOTAL WINE SPIRITS BEER & MORE, Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA/NV, and its wholesalers partners/distributors, AND EACH OF THEIR RESPECTIVE SUBSIDIARIES, AFFILIATES, SUPPLIERS, DISTRIBUTORS, ADVERTISING/PROMOTION AGENCIES, AND PRIZE SUPPLIERS AND EACH SUCH COMPANY’S OFFICERS, DIRECTORS, EMPLOYEES, AGENTS, REPRESENTATIVES, AND SUCCESSORS AND ASSIGNS (COLLECTIVELY, THE “RELEASED PARTIES”) HAVE THE ABSOLUTE RIGHT AND PERMISSION TO PUBLISH YOUR ENTRY ON THE WEBSITE AND TO BROADCAST, PUBLISH, OR OTHERWISE USE YOUR ENTRY AND/OR YOUR NAME, BIOGRAPHICAL INFORMATION, AND LIKENESS IN CONNECTION WITH THE SWEEPSTAKES OR FOR ANY COMMERCIAL, PUBLICITY, OR PROMOTIONAL PURPOSE WITHOUT LIMITATION, REVIEW OR APPROVAL, OR COMPENSATION TO YOU. BY ENTERING, YOU GRANT THE RELEASED PARTIES AN EXCLUSIVE, ROYALTY-FREE AND IRREVOCABLE LICENSE AND RIGHT (BUT NOT THE OBLIGATION) TO TELECAST, BROADCAST, COPY, EDIT, ADAPT, MODIFY, REPRODUCE, PUBLISH, CREATE DERIVATIVE WORKS OF, DISTRIBUTE, USE, OR OTHERWISE PUBLICLY DISPLAY ANY OR ALL OF YOUR ENTRIES, OR ANY PORTION THEREOF, IN ANY MANNER OR MEDIUM THROUGHOUT THE WORLD IN PERPETUITY, FOR COMMERCIAL, PUBLICITY, OR PROMOTIONAL PURPOSES, AND TO LICENSE OTHERS TO DO SO, WITHOUT LIMITATION, REVIEW OR APPROVAL, OR COMPENSATION TO YOU. Release . BY PARTICIPATING IN THE SWEEPSTAKES, EACH PARTICIPANT AGREES TO FULLY RELEASE, FOREVER DISCHARGE AND HOLD HARMLESS THE RELEASED PARTIES AND ANY PARTICIPATING LOCATION(S) FROM AND AGAINST ANY CLAIMS, COSTS, LIABILITIES, LOSSES, INJURIES, AND DAMAGES ARISING OUT OF THE SWEEPSTAKES, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, ANY CLAIMS FOR PERSONAL INJURY, DEATH, OR DAMAGE TO OR LOSS OF PROPERTY, LOSS OF ENJOYMENT, OR ANY OTHER HARM WHATSOEVER ARISING OUT OF: (1) PARTICIPATION IN THE SWEEPSTAKES; (2) THE QUALITY, RECEIPT, POSSESSION, USE, OR MISUSE OF ANY PRIZE; OR (3) ANY TRAVEL OR ACTIVITY THAT IS RELATED TO THE SWEEPSTAKES OR ANY PRIZE. Limitations of Liability . By PARTICIPATING IN the Sweepstakes, PARTICIPANTs acknowledge and agree that EVERYTHING REGARDING THIS SWEEPSTAKES, INCLUDING THE prize(S), ARE provided “as is” and that Sponsor makes no representations or warranties OF ANY KIND, express or implied, about the Prize(S) and sponsor hereby DISCLAIMS all such warranties, including, but not limited to, any implied warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. (BECAUSE SOME STATES DO NOT ALLOW THE EXCLUSION OR LIMITATION OF CERTAIN IMPLIED WARRANTIES, THE ABOVE LIMITATION MAY NOT APPLY TO YOU. IN SUCH STATES, THE LIABILITY OF THE RELEASED PARTIES IS LIMITED TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY SUCH STATE LAW.)

The Released Parties are not responsible for: (1) any incorrect or inaccurate information, whether caused by PARTICIPANTs, printing OR PRODUCTION errors, or by any of the equipment or programming associated with or EMPLOYED in the Sweepstakes; (2) technical failures of any kind, including, but not limited to malfunctions, interruptions, or disconnections in phone lines or network hardware or software; (3) unauthorized human intervention in any part of the entry process or the Sweepstakes; (4) technical or human error which may occur in the administration of the Sweepstakes, the processing of entries, or the notification of any winner; or (5) any injury or damage to persons or property which may be caused, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, from A PARTICIPANT’S participation in the Sweepstakes or receipt or use or misuse of any prize.

Only the number of prizes stated in these Official Rules is available to be won in the Sweepstakes. In the event that production, technical, seeding, programming, or any other reasons cause more than the stated number of prizes as set forth in these Official Rules to be available and/or claimed, Sponsor reserves the right to award the prizes by a random drawing among all legitimate eligible prize claims.

Construction . The invalidity or unenforceability of any provision of these rules shall not affect the validity or enforceability of any other provision. In the event that any such provision is determined to be invalid or otherwise unenforceable, these Official Rules shall be construed in accordance with their terms as if the invalid or unenforceable provision was not contained therein. Sponsor . The K92.3 Orlando Valkyries Sweepstakes is sponsored by Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Orlando. The decisions of Sponsor regarding the selection of winners and all other aspects of the Sweepstakes shall be final and binding in all respects. Sponsor will not be responsible for typographical, printing or other inadvertent errors in these Official Rules or in other materials or announcements relating to the Sweepstakes. For a list of winners (available after May 8, 2026) or a copy of these Official Rules, send a self-addressed, stamped envelope to “Winners List/Official Rules” (as applicable), “K92.3 Orlando Valkyries Sweepstakes”, 4192 N. John Young Pkwy., Orlando, FL 32804. If you have any questions regarding this Sweepstakes, please contact Angela.Schlesman@cmg.com.

©2026 Cox Media Group