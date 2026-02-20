K92.3 Invites You to Participate in the 2026 Komen Central Florida MORE THAN PINK Walk

The 2026 Komen Central Florida MORE THAN PINK Walk returns on Saturday, May 9th, 2026 at Blue Jacket Park, Orlando.

The MORE THAN PINK Walk, Susan G. Komen’s largest fundraising event series, evolved from the Race for the Cure in 2018. Each year, we host over 100,000 participants at our 40+ in-person (and one virtual) walks across the U.S. Since the first Walk in 2018, our participants have raised more than $60 million dollars and continue to be a part of a community committed to our vision of a world without breast cancer.

With inclusive and accessible options for people of all ages and abilities – including breast cancer survivors, those currently in treatment for breast cancer and people living with metastatic breast cancer – the Walk provides participants the opportunity to come together and connect in meaningful ways. It allows us to focus on sharing our passion, sharing our stories and connecting with others, all while fundraising to support life-saving programs and research.

Our finish line is a world without breast cancer, and we know the only way we can get there is together.

