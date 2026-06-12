K92.3 Has Your Tickets to See DC Studios' Supergirl

Supergirl

This summer, DC Super Hero Supergirl joins forces with an unlikely companion on an interstellar adventure in pursuit of justice, and to save the life of Superdog Krypto. Craig Gillespie directs Milly Alcock in the title role as she faces off against a band of Brigands and fan-favorite intergalactic bounty hunter Lobo, played by Jason Momoa. Don’t miss DC Studios’ SUPERGIRL, only in theaters and IMAX June 26 from Warner Bros. Pictures.

Enter below (6/13/26-6/25/26), for your chance to win four tickets to see the film at a theater of your choice!

Click here for ticket info.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Web Contest: 6/13/26 - 6/25/26. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, complete the Official Entry Form above. One winner will be selected from the web contest. Odds vary. Prize: Four tickets to see Supergirl at a theater of your choice. ARV = $80. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

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