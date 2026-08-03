K92.3 Has Your Shot to Win Rock The Country Tickets with Blake Shelton, Brooks & Dunn + More

Rock the Country

Rock the Country is coming to the Florida Horsepark in Ocala on August 28th-29th! See Brooks & Dunn, Blake Shelton and more of your favorite artists take the stage!

This week (8/3-8/7), listen inside the 9am hour with Obie, Chloe and Slater, and again at the 3p hour with Melissa, for your chance to win! Be ready to dial 1-844-254-9232 for your opportunity to score a pair of 2-day GA tickets to Rock the Country from K92.3!

For ticket information, click here.

Rock the Country Ticket

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 8/3/26-8/7/26. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 18+. Be the announced designated caller at 1-844-254-9232 with the correct answer to trivia question to win. K92.3 may take additional callers until the correct answer is given. Up to ten (10) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: One pair of two-day GA tickets to Rock The Country at the Florida Horsepark. ARV = $359.98. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

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