K92.3 Has Your Chance to Win Dinner for Two at Bite30’s Aurora at The Celeste

Bite30

Bite30 is back, featuring some of the best local restaurants serving multi-course dinners for just $38 now through July 13! One lucky winner will get the chance to experience it firsthand with dinner for two at Aurora at The Celeste.

Enter below between June 1st - June 21st for your chance to win a $100 gift card to Auora at The Celeste!

To learn more, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. June 1st - June 21st. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Volusia, Flagler or Brevard Counties. Age: 18+. To enter, complete Official Entry Form above. One winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: One $100 gift card to Aurora at the Celeste Hotel in Orlando. ARV = $100. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

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