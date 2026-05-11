K92.3 Has Your Chance to See Treaty Oak Revival Live at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Treaty Oak Revival

Treaty Oak Revival just announced the 2nd leg of their wildly popular West Texas Degenerate Tour, and we want to send you to their October 3rd show at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre!

Enter below for your chance to win from K92.3!

Ticket presales begin Wednesday, May 13th at 10am, with general on sale beginning Friday, May 15th at 10am.

Click here to purchase tickets.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 5/11/26-9/27/26 on-line. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 18+. To enter online, complete the Official Entry Form above. One winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: two tickets to see Treaty Oak Revival in concert on 10/3/26 at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre. ARV = $100. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

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