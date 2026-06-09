K92.3 Has Your Chance to See Little Big Town

Little Big Town

Little Big Town is bringing their For the Art of It Tour to Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts on Friday, September 25th, and K92.3 wants to send you to the show! Enter below for your chance to win a pair of tickets!

Click here to purchase tickets.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 6/9/26-7/5/26 on-line. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 18+. To enter online, complete the Official Entry Form above. One winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: two tickets to see Little Big Town in concert on 9/25/26 at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts. ARV = $447.22. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

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