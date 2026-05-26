K92.3 Has Your Chance to See Lily Grace Live at The Barn in Sanford on June 18th

Lily Grace

Get ready for a night of amazing vibes with Lily Grace performing live at The Barn in Sanford! This in-person session is all about great music, good company, and unforgettable moments. Whether you’re a long-time fan or just discovering her sound, enjoy an evening full of soulful tunes and positive energy.

Enter below for your chance to win from K92.3!

Click here to purchase tickets.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 5/26/26-6/14/26 on-line. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 18+. To enter online, complete the Official Entry Form above. One winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: two tickets to see Lily Grace in concert on 6/18/26 at The Barn in Sanford. ARV = $35.70. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

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