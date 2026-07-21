K92.3 Has Your Chance to See Chris Janson at Destination Daytona Pavilion on October 23rd

Chris Janson

You could win two tickets to see Chris Janson in concert on October 23rd at Destination Daytona Pavilion! Enter below for your chance to win from K92.3!

Click here to purchase tickets.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY.7/21/26-8/23/26 on-line. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 18+. To enter online, complete the Official Entry Form above. One winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: two tickets to see Chris Janson in concert on 10/23 at Destination Daytona Pavilion in Ormond Beach. ARV = $100. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

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