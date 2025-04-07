K Nation, Grab Your Cody Johnson Presale Code Here

Cody Johnson

Cody Johnson is coming to Orlando, and we’re so excited! You have a shot to purchase your tickets before everyone else with this presale code - THEFALL.

The presale will take place on Thursday, April 10am - 10pm. Click here to buy tickets and enter the code THEFALL when checking out.

Cody Johnson will take the stage at the Kia Center on September 6th, 2025 along with Ian Munsick & Drew Baldridge. Tickets go on-sale to the general public on Friday, April 11th at 10am.

Plus, you also have the opportunity to win tickets this week (4/7-4/11) with Obie, Chloe & Slater. Details here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 3/31/25-9/3/25. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, complete the Official Entry Form above. One (1) winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: One pair of tickets to see Cody Johnson at Kia Center on 9/6/25. ARV = $100. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.





