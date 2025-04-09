K Nation, Grab Your Cody Johnson Presale Code Here

Cody Johnson

Cody Johnson has added a second Orlando date, and we’re so excited! You have a shot to purchase your tickets before everyone else with this presale code - THEFALL.

The presale will take place on Thursday, April 10th from 10am - 10pm. Click here for an opportunity to buy tickets and enter the code THEFALL when checking out.

Cody Johnson will take the stage at the Kia Center on September 5th, 2025 along with Scotty McCreery. Tickets go on-sale to the general public on Friday, April 11th at 10am.

Cody Johnson



©2025 Cox Media Group

On AirK92.3 - Orlando's #1 for New Country Logo
    View All
    1-844-254-9232

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k923orlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!