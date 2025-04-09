K Nation, Grab Your Cody Johnson Presale Code Here

Cody Johnson

Cody Johnson has added a second Orlando date, and we’re so excited! You have a shot to purchase your tickets before everyone else with this presale code - THEFALL.

The presale will take place on Thursday, April 10th from 10am - 10pm. Click here for an opportunity to buy tickets and enter the code THEFALL when checking out.

Cody Johnson will take the stage at the Kia Center on September 5th, 2025 along with Scotty McCreery. Tickets go on-sale to the general public on Friday, April 11th at 10am.

