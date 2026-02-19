JUST ANNOUNCED: K92.3’s Springs and Strings Returns to Wekiva Island with The Band Perry - 3/12

K923 Springs and Strings

K92.3’s Springs and Strings returns with an intimate acoustic performance by The Band Perry in the beautiful outdoors along the Wekiva River, on Thursday, March 12th!

Food, beer and drinks will be available for purchase. So, you can grab a Busch Light, kick back and enjoy the show!

A very limited number of VIP tickets will be available! Perks include: early entry to the venue, reserved seating in the best seats in the house, access to the soundcheck, meet and greet with The Band Perry, and your first Busch Light on the house (21+ only).

You must have a ticket to attend, and space is very limited! Purchase your tickets here and don’t miss out on this unique opportunity to see The Band Perry.

K﻿ayak, canoe, and paddleboard rentals will be available as well!

GA gates open at 6pm, show starts at 7pm.

Wekiva Island is located at 1014 Miami Springs Drive, Longwood 32779.

