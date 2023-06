New Star Jam

Join K92.3′s Obie for the next NEW STAR JAM at Blake’s Place – Ole Red Orlando with rising star Catie Offerman! She’ll take the stage on Thursday, June 29th at 8pm and see her turning heads with her incredible talent!

Get there early to grab some eats & drinks before Catie Offerman’s performance starting at 8pm.

Visit the K Crew from 6p-8p to enter for your opportunity to win a pair of tickets to catch Dierks Bentley in concert! We’ll see you there!

