Get Your Black Friday Weekend Discount for K92.3’s Jingle Jam with Tyler Hubbard, Josh Ross & More

Jingle Jam

It’s almost here!

K92.3’s 5th Annual Jingle Jam, presented by Attorney Dan Newlin starring Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line, Josh Ross, Avery Anna, Niko Moon, Greylan James, Jacob Hackworth and Six One Five Collective on Sunday, December 6th at the Apopka Amphitheater!

For a limited time, you can take advantage of 25% off your tickets!

CLICK HERE to purchase tickets and use the code JINGLE.

The offer is valid Friday, November 27th at 6am - Monday, November 30th at 11:59pm (while supplies last.)

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