Free ‘Country Music in the Park’ with Sean Holcomb at Clarcona Horse Park on February 28th, 2026

K92.3 welcomes the inaugural Clarcona Country: Country Music in the Park presented by Orange County Parks and Recreation on Saturday, February 28, 2026, 1:30-5:30 p.m., at Clarcona Horse Park, 3535 Damon Rd., Apopka, FL 32703. This is a FREE event (no tickets or reservations required).

Performances by:

Guests should bring lawn chairs and picnics, or purchase from food trucks. Alcohol is not allowed in the park and pets are not allowed in the event area.

Questions? Email parks@ocfl.net or call the park at 407-254-9010.

