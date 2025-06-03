Fireworks at the Fountain | Lake Eola Park

Fireworks at the Fountain

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer invites you to the 48th annual Fireworks at the Fountain on Friday, July 4th at Lake Eola Park powered by Connect Ford!

From 4 to 10 p.m., enjoy live entertainment and family-friendly fun in the AdventHealth for Children Kid’s Zone. Plus, food and beverages available for purchase from a variety of vendors.

At 9:10 p.m., the sky will illuminate with a spectacular fireworks finale, set to a live patriotic performance by the Orlando Concert Band.

Event Rules and Regulations

You may not stake anything into the ground (umbrellas, tents, etc.)

No outside alcohol (outside food and non-alcoholic beverages OK)

No personal fireworks

No unauthorized vending or soliciting

Weapons of any kind are not permitted

Click here for Park rules and other prohibited items

You may bring:

Coolers (no outside alcohol permitted)

Umbrellas (do not stake anything into the park grass)

Chairs and picnic blankets/beach towels

Leashed, well-behaved pets

For sponsorship and vendor information, email josh.egolf@cmg.com.

See you at Lake Eola Park on July 4th!

©2023 Cox Media Group