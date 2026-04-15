Find Out How You Could Win Rock The Country Tickets + How Fans Can Buy & Save Money

Rock the Country

Miranda Lambert and Jon Pardi have been added to the Rock The Country line-up! For a limited time, you can save money on tickets.

Fuel costs are up and Rock The Country wants to help! In response to rising transportation costs, Rock The Country today announced a special, limited-time offer for all stops on the 2026 Rock The Country Tour. The promotion goes live at 10 a.m. ET today and will be available until midnight ET on April 23rd in an effort to help fans save money.

Fans can enjoy up to 50% off general admission passes to any of seven U.S. festival dates – use code FUEL for $59 single-day and $99 weekend GA tickets at rockthecountry.com while supplies last. Take advantage of this offer, fill up your tank and we’ll see you at a Rock the Country stop near you!

You can also enter below for your chance to win a pair of two-day GA passes to see Brooks & Dunn, Blake Shelton, Jon Pardi, Miranda Lambert and more in concert on August 28th & 29th in Ocala!

Rock the Country

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 4/15/26-4/23/26. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 18+. For on-air on April 15th, 2026, listen for the cue to call and be designated caller at 1-844-254-9232 to win For on-line, complete the entry form above 4/15-4/23. Up to three winners on-air and one winner on-line. Odds vary. Prize: two 2-day tickets to 2026 Rock the Country in Ocala, FL on 8/28/26 + 8/29/26. ARV = $359. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

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