Enter for your chance to see Dylan Gossett at the Apopka Amphitheater on November 21st

Dylan Gossett

Dylan Gossett is coming to the Apopka Amphitheater on Saturday, November 21st, alongside Buffalo Traffic Jam and The Jack Wharff Band, and K92.3 wants to send you to the show!

Enter below now through 7/31/26, for your chance to win a pair of tickets to the show!

Click here to purchase tickets.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 6/24/26-7/31/26 on-line. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 18+. To enter online, complete the Official Entry Form above. One winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: two tickets to see Dylan Gossett in concert on 11/21/26 at The Apopka Amphitheater. ARV = $100. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

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