Enter Now For Your Chance to Win Tickets to See Eli Young Band at Tuffy’s Music Box - 12/3

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Eli Young Band is coming to Tuffy’s Music Box in Sanford on Thursday, December 3rd and K92.3 wants to send you to the show!

Enter below for your chance to win a pair of tickets to the show, from K92.3!

Tickets on sale now!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 11/24/26-11/30/26. on-line. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 18+. To enter online, complete the Official Entry Form above. One winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: two tickets to see Eli Young Band at Tuffy’s Music Box on 12/3/26. ARV = $100. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

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