Enter Here for Your Shot to Win Tickets to see The Red Clay Strays on 10/14/26 at Kia Center

The Red Clay Strays

The Red Clay Strays will perform at Kia Center on October 14th, 2026 for their only tour stop in Florida!

You could win two tickets to the show from K92.3! Just enter below for your chance to go to the show for free.

Tickets go on-sale to the general public on Friday, May 1st, 2026 at 9am. Click here for ticket info.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 4/24/26-9/30/26. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 18+. To enter, complete entry form above. All decisions made by WWKA-FM are final. Up to one winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: two tickets to see The Red Clay Strays at Kia Center on 10/14/26. ARV = $60. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

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