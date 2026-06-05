Details Here for the Star Spangled Sanford July 4th on the Riverwalk Celebration

Sanford July 4th

Celebrate Independence Day in Sanford with an evening of unforgettable family fun from 7 – 10pm on Saturday, July 4, at this waterfront celebration along the beautiful Sanford Riverwalk on the southern shore of Lake Monroe on the St. Johns River! You will be dazzled by cirque-style street performers, redefine deliciousness with all the tantalizing food and drink choices, and shop a wide variety of homemade goods and local vendors for a unique and fun shopping experience for all ages.

Click here for more information!

Address: Fort Mellon Park 600 E 1st St, Sanford, FL 32771

Sanford July 4th

©2026 Cox Media Group