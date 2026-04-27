Country Artist Atlus Wants to ‘Pay It Forward’ & Take Care of One of Your Bills

Atlus

Country star Atlus has risen from humble beginnings to performing in venues across America! He wants to share his success with you by paying it forward and taking care of one of your bills!

Just complete the entry submission below for a chance for Atlus to pay off one of your bills. Financial relief could be headed your way!

Obie, Chloe & Slater

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 4/27/26-5/1/26. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 18+. Complete the entry form above and one winner will be randomly selected. Odds vary. Maximum ARV = $1,000. Prize: One check payable to winner to value of bill noted in contest entry submission and not to exceed $1,000. Check will be mailed to winner’s home address in 6-8 weeks. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

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