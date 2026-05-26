Catch Drew Baldridge at Tuffy's Music Box on August 20th

Drew Baldridge

Drew Baldridge is bringing his Farm Faith Family Tour to Tuffy’s Muisc Box on August 20th, 2026!

Drew Baldridge has built more than just a successful career—he’s made history. His breakout hit, “She’s Somebody’s Daughter,” became the first independently released single to reach No. 1 on the Country Aircheck/Mediabase chart as an artist’s first chart-topper, released via his own Lyric Ridge Records. Now RIAA Gold-certified, the viral ballad has generated more than 1.1 billion streams and impressions across platforms and remains the highest-charting self-funded song ever on the Billboard Country Airplay chart.

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