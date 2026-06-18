CAMP K92.3 is Giving Away a Trip for Two to See Zac Brown Band at Red Rocks Amphitheatre

CAMP K92.3

CAMP K92.3 wants to send you plus one to see Zac Brown Band featuring Caroline Jones in concert at the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado!

Starting Monday, June 22nd, listen weekdays at 9a & 3p for your chance to win a $50 gift card to Metro Diner! When you hear the cue to call, dial 1-844-254-9232 and be the correct caller to win, and then qualify for the grand prize trip for two that includes:

Round-trip airfare

Hotel stay for 2-nights

Two tickets to see Zac Brown Band in concert on 10/20/26 at the Red Rocks Amphitheater.

CAMP K92.3 is presented by City Kia of Greater Orlando!

Trip provided by Nashville Harbor Records.

Kids Eat Free on Wednesdays this summer at Metro Diner! From 2 p.m. to close at participating locations, families can get a free kids menu favorite with the purchase of an adult entrée.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 6/22/26–7/10/26 (excl. 7/3). Open to legal FL res. in Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, and Polk counties; 21+. To enter, listen for cue weekdays, call 844-254-9232, and be designated caller. Cue to call odds vary; max. Grand Prize odds 1:28. Add’l info and Official Rules: k923orlando.com/contests. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Orlando, 4192 N John Young Pkwy., Orlando, FL 32804.

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