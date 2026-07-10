CAMP K92.3 is Giving Away a Trip for Two to Catch Jason Aldean and Luke Bryan Live in Vegas

CAMP K92.3

CAMP K92.3 wants to send you plus one to see Jason Aldean and Luke Bryan in concert in Las Vegas!

Listen weekdays at 9a & 3p for your chance to win a $50 gift card to Ford’s Garage! When you hear the cue to call, dial 1-844-254-9232 and be the correct caller to win, and then qualify for the grand prize trip for two that includes:

Round-trip airfare

Hotel stay for 3-nights

Two tickets to see Jason Aldean & Luke Bryan in concert on December 11th, 2026 for the Double Down Tour at Allegiant Stadium.

CAMP K92.3 is presented by City Kia of Greater Orlando!

Trip provided by BBR Music Group.

This summer, pull into Ford’s Garage for the all-new Great American Cookout Menu. Enjoy backyard BBQ favorites like the Ford’s BBQ Trio with ribs, smoked sausage and pulled chicken, or the Highway 101 Burger stacked with smoked gouda, bacon and tomato red onion jam. Top it off with Strawberry Shortcake or a Strawberry Shortshake, plus craveable seasonal sips. Available for a limited time at participating Ford’s Garage locations nationwide. Visit FordsGarageUSA.com and shift summer into high gear.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 7/13/26–7/31/26. Open to legal FL res. in Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, and Polk counties; 21+. To enter, listen for cue weekdays, call 844-254-9232, and be designated caller. Cue to call odds vary; max. Grand Prize odds 1:30. Add’l info and Official Rules: k923orlando.com/contests. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Orlando, 4192 N John Young Pkwy., Orlando, FL 32804.

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