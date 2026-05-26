CAMP K92.3 is Giving Away a Trip to See Blake Shelton Live at Windy City Smokeout in Chicago

CAMP K92.3 Windy City

CAMP K92.3 wants to send you to Chicago to see Blake Shelton in concert at the Windy City Smokeout!

Listen weekdays at 9a & 3p for your chance to win dinner for 2 at 4 Rivers Smokehouse! When you hear the cue to call, dial 1-844-254-9232 and be the correct caller to win, and then qualify for the grand prize trip for two that includes:

Round-trip airfare

Hotel stay for 3-nights

Two tickets to Windy City Smokeout (7/10-7/12) with Blake Shelton performing live on July 12th!

Trip is provided by BBR Music Group.

CAMP K92.3 is presented by City Kia of Greater Orlando!

Catch the flavor of summer at 4 Rivers Smokehouse with our Summer of Moovies specials. Try The Longhorn with smoked brisket, crispy onion rings, pepper jack cheese, and smoky BBQ sauce, or Spud Love loaded with your barbecue favorites. Don’t forget our Blueberry Cobbler Cake and limited-edition Blueberry BBQ Sauce before they’re gone!

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 5/26/26–6/18/26. Open to legal FL res. in Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, and Polk counties; 18+. To enter, listen for cue weekdays, call 844-254-9232, and be designated caller. Cue to call odds vary; max. Grand Prize odds 1:36. Add’l info and Official Rules: k923orlando.com/contests. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Orlando, 4192 N John Young Pkwy., Orlando, FL 32804.

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