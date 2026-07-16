16th Annual Back-to-School Expo - 8/8

16th Annual Back-to-School Expo

On Saturday, August 8th from 11a-4p, the 16th Annual Back-to-School Expo returns to the Altamonte Mall at Center Court! With free admission, you don’t want to miss this chance to get your family school-ready with great savings!

Bring the whole family for a fun-filled day featuring local businesses, educational resources, children’s activities, giveaways, entertainment, and much more—all during Florida’s Back-to-School Tax-Free Holiday!

Plus, stop by the K92.3 table to hangout with K92.3 promo crew!

Learn more at www.BackToSchoolExpoFL.com

16th Annual Back-to-School Expo

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