Zach John King makes his Opry debut

CRS 2026 - Amazon Music Presents Country Heat NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - MARCH 18: Zach John King performs at Omni Nashville Hotel on March 18, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
By Jay Edwards

You might have seen him opening up for Morgan Wallen in Gainesville, but he took a quick break to make a dream come true! Zach John King just made his Grand Ole’ Opry debut, where he said, “This is a top moment for me.”

He performed his hit song “Get To Drinkin,” as well as his new song “Beneath the Pines,” which came out this past Friday.

Zach said he had about 90 friends and family members that made the trip up from his hometown in Georgia to see him stand and perform in that circle.

Zach said, “The legacy of this place is something I grew up with. There’s this whole lineage of performers who came out of the Opry, and I’ve had so much respect for it my whole life. To be able to stand in that circle with the people who came before me is just insane.”

You can read more about Zach John King and his Opry debut from Music Row.

Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards is an Orlando native and proud to call Central Florida his home! He has lived in Seminole County since the age of 2 and attended school at Lake Brantley High School, Seminole Community College, and then graduated with a Radio/TV degree from UCF.

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