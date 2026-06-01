Zach John King makes his Opry debut

You might have seen him opening up for Morgan Wallen in Gainesville, but he took a quick break to make a dream come true! Zach John King just made his Grand Ole’ Opry debut, where he said, “This is a top moment for me.”

He performed his hit song “Get To Drinkin,” as well as his new song “Beneath the Pines,” which came out this past Friday.

Zach said he had about 90 friends and family members that made the trip up from his hometown in Georgia to see him stand and perform in that circle.

Zach said, “The legacy of this place is something I grew up with. There’s this whole lineage of performers who came out of the Opry, and I’ve had so much respect for it my whole life. To be able to stand in that circle with the people who came before me is just insane.”

You can read more about Zach John King and his Opry debut from Music Row.