Zac Brown Band found a new MLB home on Sunday Night Baseball

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JULY 05: The Zac Brown Band performs onstage after the NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 110 at Chicago Street Course on July 05, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Just like Carrie Underwood sings the theme song for NBC’s Sunday Night Football, Zac Brown Band will now be doing something very similar.

They’re now the voice of NBC’s Sunday Night Baseball with their own customized song! You’ll get to hear it for the first time on TV this Sunday when the Braves take on the Guardians at 7:20 pm on NBC and Peacock.