You’ve been carving your pumpkin wrong all these years

Pumpkins can rot as quickly as a week after carving, but some tricks have shown to slow that process down.

Do you wait to carve your pumpkin until just a day or two before Halloween so it doesn’t rot? Yeah, me too. Well, turns out, most of us have been carving them wrong the entire time.

What’s the first thing you do once you pick out your pumpkin? You carve around the top and the stem, creating a “lid” basically and then you scoop out the guts inside. Right? That’s how I do it and apparently that’s wrong!

If you’re going to carve a pumpkin tonight or tomorrow on Halloween, here’s a pro tip: Don’t cut the stem off, the top.

It will last much longer if you cut a hole in the bottom or back of it instead. Why?

The stem of the pumpkin was attached to the vine that fed it before it landed up at your house. So, the stem of your pumpkin contains a lot of nutrients required to keep your pumpkin healthy.

According to the NY Times, when the stem is left on, it helps seal the pumpkin and slows down rotting.

Happy Halloween!