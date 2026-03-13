Your lucky day: Freebies and deals on Friday the 13th

By Jay Edwards

Are you superstitious? Does today being Friday the 13th freak you out, even just a little?

Well, let’s make today your “lucky” day instead of an “unlucky” one. Several restaurants around Central Florida are offering BOGO’s and great deals today, making Friday the 13th a little more lucky for you!

Chipotle: Chipotle is celebrating tatted customers with a 1-hour-only BOGO. Show off your ink (real or fake) in-restaurant on Friday, March 13th from 3-4PM local time and score a Buy-One-Get-One Free Entrée on them.

Wendy’s: They’re handing out free fries today! When you make an in-app purchase of $5 on March 13, you can get any size fry for free.

Krispy Kreme: Get an original dozen glazed donuts for only 13-cents when you order any dozen at regular price.

Burger King: According to The Freebie guy, today only you can get a free sausage, egg & cheese biscuit with $3+ purchase on March 13th for Reward members.

Tattoos: Friday the 13th is always a good day to get some ink in Central Florida at a discounted price, but you might have to get there early. Check out some of these deals for ink starting as low as $13 from Unation here.

McDonald’s: They have their recurring “Free Fries Friday“ deal. Customers can get a free medium fry with a $1 minimum purchase through the app.

