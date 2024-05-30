‘Yellowstone’ co-stars Ryan Bingham and Hassie Harrison tie the knot

Introducing Mr. & Mrs. Bingham!
It’s official: Ryan Bingham and fellow Yellowstone co-star Hassie Harrison tied the knot at Hassie’s family home in Dallas with a Western-influenced ceremony and reception!
“From the start, Ryan and I just really wanted to create a day that wasn’t just a series of events—but a heartfelt experience that centered around emotions, comfort, intimacy and genuine moments with the people we love the most,” Hassie told Vogue. “Every choice was a reflection of us, and getting to witness it all come to life was incredible.”
The actors first announced their relationship in the spring of 2023 and then later purchased a home together in June 2023. Their engagement was never publicly announced.