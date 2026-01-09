Willie Nelson and his son Lukas have something in common... Enter Fullscreen Expand 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards - Producers & Engineers Wing 12th Annual GRAMMY Week Event Honoring Willie Nelson LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 06: (L-R) Anthony LoGerfo, Willie Nelson, and Lukas Nelson perform onstage during the Producers & Engineers Wing 12th annual GRAMMY week event honoring Willie Nelson at Village Studios on February 6, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Maury Phillips/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (Maury Phillips/Getty Images for NARAS) By Jay Edwards January 09, 2026 at 10:06 am EST
Have a listen, can you hear it, too? Like father, like son, Willie’s son is also a very good singer/songwriter.
However, fans of Willie’s noticed something about his son, Lukas. They think the two sound very much alike! Have a listen and see what you think...
Jay Edwards
Jay Edwards is an Orlando native and proud to call Central Florida his home! He has lived in Seminole County since the age of 2 and attended school at Lake Brantley High School, Seminole Community College, and then graduated with a Radio/TV degree from UCF.