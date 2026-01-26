Why was Jelly Roll renting two houses in Orlando?

Did you know that Jelly Roll called Orlando his temporary home recently? He was renting two houses here, one for his crew and one for Jelly Roll and his family. Why?

Well, if you didn’t see Jelly Roll make his WWE debut last year, he worked really hard to prepare for it. In the new season of “WWE: Unreal,” it shows how much time and effort he put into it to get ready.

To train full-time, Jelly temporarily moved here to Orlando and rented two houses: One for his family and another for his crew. He trained all day, then wrote and recorded music at night.

The training he went through was no joke, either. Not only did it help him with all the weight loss, but Jelly Roll said he let wrestlers throw him through 15 tables, just to prepare for his WWE debut!

You can watch Jelly Roll below, he comes in at the 2:30 mark: