What Jingle Jam artist did Blake Shelton turn his chair for in less than 20 seconds?

K92.3’s 4th Annual Jingle Jam is taking place 12/7 at the Apopka Amphitheater with artists like Scotty McCreery, Alexandra Kay, Ashley Cooke, Lauren Alaina and more...

However, there’s one artist on the lineup that you’ll get to see that night that won Blake Shelton over in less than 20-seconds and that artist is Kameron Marlowe.

Before Kameron became famous, he was posting videos of him singing online and that caught the attention of “The Voice.” The talent recruiter had Kameron come out for the blind auditions for Season 15 back in 2018 and watch how quickly Blake and Kelly turn their chairs to see the face that was behind that voice!

If you want to see Kameron Marlowe perform live on our stage December 7th, along with 7 other country artists, you can get your tickets for only $35 here.