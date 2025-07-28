“What If” 20,000 people in Orlando were to serenade Kane Brown?

Back in May of last year, Kane Brown came through Orlando and performed at a sold out Kia Center. It was my first time seeing Kane Brown and from start to finish, he was excellent live! Including, this super close moment of him singing “What If,” and Orlando singing it right back to him.

So, when we announced Kane Brown as our headliner at the 30th Annual K92.3 “All Star Jam,” I knew it was going to be one hell of a show! Now, add Jon Pardi, Brett Young, Chris Lane, LOCASH, Michael Ray, Raelynn, Mark Wills and Chris Brock to the same stage, same night, and this is going to be the best show in Orlando this year!

So, to get you ready for Kane Brown at Addition Financial Arena on August 17th, here’s a little taste of what you’ll get to see up close on our stage and if you don’t have those floor seats yet, click HERE: