“What If” 20,000 people in Orlando were to serenade Kane Brown?

Well, it happened...

2023 Stagecoach Festival - Day 2 INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 29: Kane Brown performs onstage during Day 2 of the 2023 Stagecoach Festival on April 29, 2023 in Indio, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Stagecoach) (Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Stagecoach)
By Jay Edwards

Back in May of last year, Kane Brown came through Orlando and performed at a sold out Kia Center. It was my first time seeing Kane Brown and from start to finish, he was excellent live! Including, this super close moment of him singing “What If,” and Orlando singing it right back to him.

So, when we announced Kane Brown as our headliner at the 30th Annual K92.3 “All Star Jam,” I knew it was going to be one hell of a show! Now, add Jon Pardi, Brett Young, Chris Lane, LOCASH, Michael Ray, Raelynn, Mark Wills and Chris Brock to the same stage, same night, and this is going to be the best show in Orlando this year!

So, to get you ready for Kane Brown at Addition Financial Arena on August 17th, here’s a little taste of what you’ll get to see up close on our stage and if you don’t have those floor seats yet, click HERE:

Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards is an Orlando native and proud to call Central Florida his home! He has lived in Seminole County since the age of 2 and attended school at Lake Brantley High School, Seminole Community College, and then graduated with a Radio/TV degree from UCF.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK92.3 - Orlando's #1 for New Country Logo
    View All
    1-844-254-9232

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k923orlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!