What do Carrie Underwood & Guns n’ Roses have in common?

Underwood and Rose Indio, CA - April 30: Guns n Roses lead singer Axl Rose makes a surprise appearance with Saturdays headliner Carrie Underwood to sing a pair of the groups famous songs on the Mane Stage during the second day of the three-day Stagecoach Country Music Festival in Indio Saturday, April 30, 2022. It is the first Stagecoach since 2019 due to the coronavirus pandemic. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

In case you didn’t know, Carrie Underwood is a huge fan of Guns n’ Roses! Carrie is a huge star on her own, so for her to open for another artist, that artist has to either be legendary or she has to be a big fan. Well, Guns n’ Roses covers BOTH of those!

Carrie actually opened up for GNR on select dates on their stadium tour last year. Not only did she play her own music, but she also sprinkled in some of her favorite classic rock songs that Axl Rose helped her choose for her set list! According to People, he helped her decide on covers from Zeppelin, Joan Jett, Motorhead and more!

But this time, it was Carrie covering GNR. Check her out not only rockin’ the Guns n’ Roses gear, but she also has that Axl Rose scream and dance down pretty well, too!