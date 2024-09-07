What do Carrie Underwood & Guns n’ Roses have in common?

In case you didn’t know, Carrie Underwood is a huge fan of Guns n’ Roses! Carrie is a huge star on her own, so for her to open for another artist, that artist has to either be legendary or she has to be a big fan. Well, Guns n’ Roses covers BOTH of those!
Carrie actually opened up for GNR on select dates on their stadium tour last year. Not only did she play her own music, but she also sprinkled in some of her favorite classic rock songs that Axl Rose helped her choose for her set list! According to People, he helped her decide on covers from Zeppelin, Joan Jett, Motorhead and more!
But this time, it was Carrie covering GNR. Check her out not only rockin’ the Guns n’ Roses gear, but she also has that Axl Rose scream and dance down pretty well, too!