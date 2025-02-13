Watch this massive Great White shark stalk a kayaker

FILE PHOTO: A man on a fishing boat had a close encounter with a great white shark off the coast of Ocean City, Maryland.

Note to self: Never get in a kayak in New Zealand. Ever...

Matthew John Patrick Wells was out in his kayak off the coast of new Zealand and was doing some fishing. When suddenly, he noticed a very large swirl of water coming up behind him. What caused it? A huge Great White shark, one they’re guessing was over 14′ in length!

Watch as this shark wouldn’t leave him alone, it just kept creepin’ on him, following him as he tried to get away. He even tried throwing a water bottle as a distraction tactic and for a moment he thought it worked, but it clearly didn’t.

Start the video at the 8-minute mark, that’s when he first notices the shark.

(Warning: He cusses several times, hell I would, too! Just a warning, in case you’re watching this at work.)







