Watch Thanksgiving come crashing down for this family before it even begun

Imagine being at this house, getting ready to dive into that huge Thanksgiving feast, and then this happens...

@abcnews A New Jersey family had a surprising start to their Thanksgiving meal after a table full of trays of food suddenly came crashing down. #news ♬ original sound - ABC News - ABC News

This family in NY had more than 10 0family members over and as soon as one of the youngest cousins finished her story, the buffet came crashing down.

One of the family members said they made the best of it and salvaged as much of the food as they could that didn’t actually spill onto the ground.