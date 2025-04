WATCH: Dustin Lynch’s Reaction To The Florida Gators Winning The National Championship

Did you know Dustin Lynch’s Dad, Chuck Lynch - played football for the University of Florida from 1978-1980 as a Defensive Back!? Dustin’s always been rockin’ that orange and blue!

The Florida Gators Men’s Basketball team won the NCAA National Championship on Monday night beating Houston 65-63 in a nail biter game - Gator fans are still celebrating and it’s not stopping anytime soon. WHAT.A.WIN.

Gator fans...you probably had the same reaction as Dustin Lynch!