The 2024 CMT Music Awards included performances from Jelly Roll, Trisha Yearwood, Kelsea Ballerini, Jason Aldean, Parker McCollum, Old Dominion, Meghan Moroney, a special tribute to Toby Keith by Brooks & Dunn, Lainey Wilson, and Sammy Hagar, and many many more. Watch all of the performances below and let us know what your favorites were on our social media pages or by leaving us an Open Mic comment on our app.

Watch Every 2024 CMT Music Awards Performance Below