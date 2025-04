NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 07: Parker McCollum performs onstage during the 2024 CMA Music festival at the Nissan Stadium on June 07, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Of his many talents, who knew country star Parker McCollum has “gum swallower” on his resume? He recently gave CMT “five things to know” about him. “One time I swallowed like 46 in one sitting,” he reveals. “True story. And feel great. Doctor says everything is good.” No word on his brand of choice!