AUDIO: Luke Combs teases new song

It’s been a hot minute for some new Luke Combs, but the singer’s been teasing us with a snippet of a new tune, “My Kinda Saturday Night” and we’re here for it!
@lukecombs My Kinda Saturday Night #countrymusic ♬ My Kinda Saturday Night - Luke Combs
It’s been a hot minute for some new Luke Combs, but the singer’s been teasing us with a snippet of a new tune, “My Kinda Saturday Night” and we’re here for it!
@lukecombs My Kinda Saturday Night #countrymusic ♬ My Kinda Saturday Night - Luke Combs
You can take K92.3 with you, anywhere you go!
Check out all the winners at the 60th annual ACM Awards and see if your favorite artist won this year.