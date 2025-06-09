AUDIO: Luke Combs teases new song

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE: In this image released on March 19, Luke Combs performs onstage during Opry 100: A Live Celebration at Grand Ole Opry at the Ryman Auditorium on March 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for the Grand Ole Opry)

It’s been a hot minute for some new Luke Combs, but the singer’s been teasing us with a snippet of a new tune, “My Kinda Saturday Night” and we’re here for it!