VIDEO: Lainey Wilson signs an artificial leg for a fan “I got you...hell yeah!”

Lainey Wilson didn’t bat an eye when handed an artificial leg to sign in the middle of performing “Gone Country” at Country Fest Ohio last week!
@whiskeyriff @Lainey Wilson signs fan’s prosthetic leg while covering @Alan Jackson. // whiskeyriff.com #whiskeyriff #laineywilson @TheCountryFestOhio #alanjackson #countryfestohio ♬ original sound - Whiskey Riff
The young man made it his mission to get as many artists to sign the prosthetic as he could!
@whiskeyriff Beer in one hand, leg in the other. 🤘🏻 // whiskeyriff.com @TheCountryFestOhio #whiskeyriff #ohio #countrymusic ♬ original sound - Whiskey Riff