VIDEO: Lainey Wilson signs an artificial leg for a fan “I got you...hell yeah!”

Lainey Wilson didn’t bat an eye when handed an artificial leg to sign in the middle of performing “Gone Country” at Country Fest Ohio last week!

The young man made it his mission to get as many artists to sign the prosthetic as he could!























