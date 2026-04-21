VIDEO: For Jelly Roll, the weight loss struggle is real

There’s no question, Jelly Roll has worked hard on his health the past three years, but he’s human just like we are and recently admitted to putting some weight back “I kinda got off the rails.” But he’s recommitted and is back on track. He wants to lose another 40-50 pounds and run the New York Marathon in November. An even bigger goal? “I eventually want to appear on the cover of something crazy like GQ, or Rolling Stone or Vanity Fair or Forbes or TIMEwith my shirt off." To go from 560 pounds to under 300, he’s found his way again.