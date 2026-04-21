VIDEO: For Jelly Roll, the weight loss struggle is real

CRS 2026 - CRS Presents Jelly Roll With Humanitarian Award NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - MARCH 20: Jelly Roll attends the CRS presents Jelly Roll with a Humanitarian Award event during CRS 2026 at Omni Nashville Hotel on March 20, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images) (Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images)
By Nancy Wilson

There’s no question, Jelly Roll has worked hard on his health the past three years, but he’s human just like we are and recently admitted to putting some weight back “I kinda got off the rails.” But he’s recommitted and is back on track. He wants to lose another 40-50 pounds and run the New York Marathon in November. An even bigger goal? “I eventually want to appear on the cover of something crazy like GQ, or Rolling Stone or Vanity Fair or Forbes or TIMEwith my shirt off." To go from 560 pounds to under 300, he’s found his way again.

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