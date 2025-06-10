VIDEO: Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO attempt to test drive a Lambo!

INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 26: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (L-R) Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo are seen onstage at the T-Mobile Mane Stage during the 2025 Stagecoach Festival on April 26, 2025 in Indio, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Stagecoach)

Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO wanted to take a Lamborghini for a test drive, but struggled to get it to work! “We don’t deserve money, y’all,” he laughed before the salesman showed them how to get it going.