Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO wanted to take a Lamborghini for a test drive, but struggled to get it to work! “We don’t deserve money, y’all,” he laughed before the salesman showed them how to get it going.
VIDEO: Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO attempt to test drive a Lambo!
0
See your favorite artists perform live & up close!
Check out our podcasts!
Get the new K92.3 app!
You can take K92.3 with you, anywhere you go!
View this year’s ACM Award winners
Check out all the winners at the 60th annual ACM Awards and see if your favorite artist won this year.