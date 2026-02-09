VIDEO: HARDY performs 3 Doors Down’s “Here Without You” to honor his friend Brad Arnold

HARDY was on tour in London, Ontario over the weekend when he heard the news of his friend, and fellow Mississippian, Brad Arnold’s passing. Brad was the lead singer of 3 Doors Down, so HARDY paid tribute to his friend with a cover of the band’s hit, “Here Without You.”
