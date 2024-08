CMA Fest 2024 - Day 3 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 08: Lainey Wilson performs onstage during the 2024 CMA Music festival at the Nissan Stadium on June 08, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Lainey Wilson’s new album “Whirlwind” comes out in a few weeks, but today, she has released a duet with Miranda Lambert “Good Horses.” #dreamduet

What do you thi

nk? Here’s the full song!