VIDEO: Down Goes Morgan Wallen in London!

...but he doesn’t miss a beat!

Morgan Wallen won 11 awards Sunday night.

Big winner: Morgan Wallen, who performed "'98 Braves" at Atlanta's Truist Park, won 11 awards at the Billboard Music Awards. (Christopher Polk/Penske Media via Getty Images)

By Jay Edwards

Morgan Wallen set a new record for the largest country concert in the UK on the 4th of July with over 50,000 fans coming to see him at Hyde Park.

However, those same 50,000 people saw Morgan trip over something on the stage during “You Proof.” But as you can see, that man didn’t miss a beat! Down he went and within seconds, right back up and over to the other side of the stage still singing!

Jay Edwards is an Orlando native and proud to call Central Florida his home! He has lived in Seminole County since the age of 2 and attended school at Lake Brantley High School, Seminole Community College, and then graduated with a Radio/TV degree from UCF.

